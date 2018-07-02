CAMILLO AND GDP

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing its work towards reducing the country’s debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Ratio.

This assurance came from Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves as he responded to a question during last week’s sitting of the House of Assembly.

Minister Gonsalves said the member states of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) have made a commitment to reduce the region’s debt to GDP ratio to the internationally accepted level of 60% by 2030.

Minister Gonsalves said the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to receive debt forgiveness and other measures are in place to reduce the country’s debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Ratio.







