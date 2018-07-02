VINCENTIANS ON DRUG CHARGES

Four Vincentians were scheduled to reappear in court today July 2nd in Antigua to plead to drug charges.

The four: Glenroy Pierre, Wonderly Lavia, Nicholas Thomas and Bertail Roberts, all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Friday appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court before magistrate Ngaio Emanuel.

They were among six people, who were detained on Tuesday when officers from the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) conducted a counter-narcotic operation in the Falmouth Area, seizing more than 200,000 Dollars’ worth of cocaine and cannabis.

According to the Antigua Observer, Pierre and Lavia, who have been living in Falmouth, were charged with possession and being concerned in the supply of 2.14 pounds of cannabis which carries a wholesale value of 5,760 dollars. They were both offered bail in the sum of 12,000 dollars.

Meanwhile, Thomas and Roberts were charged with simple possession, possession with intent to transfer, and being concerned in the supply of 4.13 pounds of cocaine that carries an estimated wholesale value of $144,963. They were denied bail and remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

That is because they are also facing immigration violation charges for allegedly entering the state illegally.

The ONDCP said that in addition to the discovery of the illegal drugs, a search warrant was executed, which unearthed cash amounting to EC 1,768.45 dollars, which was also seized.

ARTICLES CREDITS: Antigua Observer Newspaper | Let There Be Light!







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related