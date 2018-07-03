JUNIOR CALYPSO FINALISTS

Twenty-one Junior Calypso and Soca Artistes will take to the stage at Carnival City Victoria Park this afternoon, to compete for top honours in the Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch Competitions

In the Primary School Category, the Finalists are:

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT NAME OF SCHOOL NAME OF SONG

Kailey Cyrus C W Prescod Primary School Discipline

Fidel Cyrus Kingstown Anglican School Way Daddy Dey

Matthew John Stubbs Government School Welcome A.I.A

Alexio Edwards Gomea Methodist School Youths Wakeup

Tevanjay Joseph Sandy Bay Primary School I Can’t Be You

Daneila Hinson New Prospect Primary School In These Times

Danique Edwards Greggs Government School A.I.A is Good

Defending Monarch: Kristian Christopher – Layou Government School

Meawhile, in the Secondary School Category seven students will try to dethrone Defending Monarch Kristiana Christopher from the Thomas Saunders Secondary School. They are:-

JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT NAME OF SCHOOL NAME OF SONG

Christopher Bacchus St. Martin’s Secondary School Caribbean Dream

Damien Noel St. Martin’s Secondary School Silence Never

Dale ann Nero Sandy Bay Secondary School All Rise

Delisha Nero Sandy Bay Secondary School Who is Politricks

Tyrique Thomas St. Vincent Grammer School War

M’Riah Robertson West St. George Secondary Mini Van Lover

Cha Chani Morgan St. Vincent Girls High School Conflict Resolution

In the Junior Soca Monarch the Finalists are:-

NAME OF STUDENT NAME OF SCHOOL NAME OF SONG

Danique Edwards Greiggs Government School Sugar in the Soca

Rashide Rocque St. Vincent Grammer School Soca Vybe

Kevisha Richardson Biabou Methodist School Carnival is My Time

Delisha Brackin Sandy Bay Secondary School Vex

Tyrell Rodriguez Greiggs Government School Vincy Love to Party

Teshika Andrews Bishops College Kingstown Cut Dem Off

Tyrique Thomas St. Vincent Grammer School Good Life

Defending Monarch: M’Riah Robertson – West St. George Secondary

This afternoon’s show begins at 2:30 and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related