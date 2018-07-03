JUNIOR CALYPSO FINALISTS

Twenty-one Junior Calypso and Soca Artistes will take to the stage at Carnival City Victoria Park this afternoon, to compete for top honours in the Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch Competitions
In the Primary School Category, the Finalists are:
JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL
NAME OF STUDENT NAME OF SCHOOL NAME OF SONG
Kailey Cyrus C W Prescod Primary School Discipline
Fidel Cyrus Kingstown Anglican School Way Daddy Dey
Matthew John Stubbs Government School Welcome A.I.A
Alexio Edwards Gomea Methodist School Youths Wakeup
Tevanjay Joseph Sandy Bay Primary School I Can’t Be You
Daneila Hinson New Prospect Primary School In These Times
Danique Edwards Greggs Government School A.I.A is Good
Defending Monarch: Kristian Christopher – Layou Government School
Meawhile, in the Secondary School Category seven students will try to dethrone Defending Monarch Kristiana Christopher from the Thomas Saunders Secondary School. They are:-
JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL
NAME OF STUDENT NAME OF SCHOOL NAME OF SONG
Christopher Bacchus St. Martin’s Secondary School Caribbean Dream
Damien Noel St. Martin’s Secondary School Silence Never
Dale ann Nero Sandy Bay Secondary School All Rise
Delisha Nero Sandy Bay Secondary School Who is Politricks
Tyrique Thomas St. Vincent Grammer School War
M’Riah Robertson West St. George Secondary Mini Van Lover
Cha Chani Morgan St. Vincent Girls High School Conflict Resolution
In the Junior Soca Monarch the Finalists are:-
NAME OF STUDENT NAME OF SCHOOL NAME OF SONG
Danique Edwards Greiggs Government School Sugar in the Soca
Rashide Rocque St. Vincent Grammer School Soca Vybe
Kevisha Richardson Biabou Methodist School Carnival is My Time
Delisha Brackin Sandy Bay Secondary School Vex
Tyrell Rodriguez Greiggs Government School Vincy Love to Party
Teshika Andrews Bishops College Kingstown Cut Dem Off
Tyrique Thomas St. Vincent Grammer School Good Life
Defending Monarch: M’Riah Robertson – West St. George Secondary
This afternoon’s show begins at 2:30 and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio
