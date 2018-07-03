TEACHERS-WORKSHOP

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union will be hosting its Annual Summer Training Institute from next week.

The Teachers Union will again be collaborating with the Ministry of Education and the Canadian Teachers Federation to host the training from July 11 – 24, at the Girls High School.

The Union says the training is open to all Teachers across the country, and is geared towards enhancing the instructional skills of Teachers in the areas of Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Technical and Vocational Studies.

Each participant will also be exposed to ICT and Trade Union Education. The training sessions will run from 8:30am to 1:30pm daily at the Girls High School.

The opening ceremony will take place at Frenches House on Wednesday July 11th from 8:30am.







