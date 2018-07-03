TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION PROCEDURE

The Argyle International Airport (AIA) has implemented the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) procedures for travelling with powder-like substances on flights departing St. Vincent to the United States of America.

The procedures were implemented with effect from last Saturday June 30th. Powder-like substances are described as fine dry particles produced by the grinding, crushing or disintegration of a solid substance.

In a statement, the AIA said that travellers with powder-like substances and granular material over 350 milliliters or 12 ounces, will be required to place them in their checked luggage and NOT to place them in their carry-on bags.

Examples of powder-like substances are flour, sugar, ground coffee, spices, powdered milk, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder, bath salt, sea salt, sand, and cosmetics among others.

Baby formula, medically necessary powders and or human remains are not included.

The statement said, passengers are to place powder-like substances over 350 millilitres or 12 ounces in their checked bags, to reduce the chance of aviation security authorities having to dispose of the items at the checkpoint or gate.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related