In the Bequia Twenty/20 Cricket Championship, Port Elizabeth defeated Friendship United by 87 runs on Saturday at the Clive Tannis Playing Filed in Port Elizabeth.

The scores: Port Elizabeth 211 for 3 off 20-overs; Olonzo Billingy 100 not out, Ryan Richards 32 not out, Kenrick Cozier 20.

Friendship United 124 off 14.5-overs; Alrick Pompey 48, John Miller 33; Kimali Williams 4 for 14, Aaron Friday 3 for 31, Romano Pierre 2 for 36.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related