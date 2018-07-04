FIFA ADJUDICATORY CHAMBER BAN COOMBS

FIFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee has banned Venold Coombs, President of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF), for two years from all football-related activities, administrative, sports or any other at both national and international levels. A fine of US$ 40,000.00 has also been imposed on Coombs.

The investigation into Coombs was opened on 9th June, 2016 and focused on the resale of tickets for the 2014 FIFA World in Brazil.

The Investigatory Chamber analysed allegations that in his capacity as a FIFA Standing Committee member, Coombs sold tickets purchased by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation and by him personally for a profiteering mark-up.

The Adjudicatory Chamber found Coombs guilty of violating FIFA’s Code of Ethics articles on bribery and corruption, conflicts of interest and loyalty.







