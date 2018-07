Yesterday afternoon, the Under-16s knocked-out Irie Travel Vets from the third Division Knock-out Competition of the FLOW National Netball Championships with a 26-16 victory at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

Mitres had an easy passage into the next round of the 1st Division Knock-out yesterday when their opponents, Nice Radio Clinchers failed to turn up for the match.

The Championships have been suspended for the Carnival Celebrations and will resume on 12th July.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related