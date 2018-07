MRS ELMA YVONNE OLLIVIERRE nee BURGIN better known as MUM of Lowman Hill, and Campden Park died in London on Friday June 22nd at the age of 79. The funeral takes place at on Wednesday July 11th at the Northolt Methodist Church. The service begins at 12.30. Burial will be at the Greenford Park Cemetery.







