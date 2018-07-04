The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Human Rights Association is teaming up with the World Coalition for Life, Greater Caribbean for Life and the European Union, to develop and implement a project titled “building a platform for action: strengthening the anti-death penalty movement in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean”.

The Project aims to create a platform for Death Penalty Reform in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, with specific objectives to educate and inform opinion leaders and the general public over a three year period, about the death penalty as a human rights issue, as well as to build a strong civil society movement, that will advocate for its abolition.

The project was rolled out in Barbados, during the last weekend, with strategic representatives from each of the member states involved.

The SVG Human Rights is inviting Civil Society Organisations wishing to be involved in the process to contact its office.







