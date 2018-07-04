POLICE NEWS

Police have arrested and charged Britney Williams, a 20-year-old House Keeper of Choppins for possession of Controlled Drugs.

According to police investigations, on June 29th 2018 at 1:40 p.m at the Grenadines Wharf, Williams was found with, 1,119 grammes of Cannabis and thirteen grammes of Cocaine with the intent of supplying them to another.

Williams appeared before the Serious Offences Court on July 2nd and pleaded guilty to the charges. She was fined 4,000 dollars of which 1500 dollars was to be paid immediately.

Police have also arrested and charged Atiba James, a 36 year old Water Taxi Operator of Union Island for possession of a Controlled Drug.

On June 30, at about 9:30 a.m. at the Grenadines Wharf in Kingstown, James was found with 2, 183 grammes of Cannabis with intent to supply it to another.

James is reported to have assaulted the police officers by beating them about their body with his hands.

He is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.







