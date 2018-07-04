SAUNDERS SWORN IN

Vincentian national, Mr. Justice Adrian Saunders was be sworn in this afternoon, as the third president of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), replacing Sir Dennis Byron, whose term ended yesterday.

The transition takes place ahead of the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

In March of this year, it was announced that Mr. Justice Saunders, after an exhaustive international search, would be appointed as President of the Court.

He has been a Judge at the CCJ since 2005 and has contributed immensely to the administration and judicial functions of the Court.

Mr. Justice Saunders was sworn in by His Excellency, Sir Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica at a ceremony to be attended by Prime Ministers from around the region, the Secretary-General of CARICOM and representatives from the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related