VINCENTIANS TO GO ON TRIAL

Four Vincentians charged in Antigua and Barbuda in connection with the counter-narcotics operation that netted just over $150, 000.00 worth of cocaine and cannabis are scheduled to go on trial in October.

In a report, the Antigua Observer News Paper said that Glenroy Pierre, Wonderly Lavia, Nicholas Thomas and Bertail Roberts, all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, appeared in the All Saints Magistrate Court on Monday where trial dates were set for October 1st and 3rd.

Pierre and Lavia, who had been living in Falmouth, Antigua were charged with possession and being concerned in the supply of 2.14 pounds of cannabis which carries a wholesale value of $5,760, remain on bail for $12,000.

According to the Antigua Observer, the duo, who paid the $6,000 needed to facilitate their release in addition to having two Antiguan sureties sign on their behalf, will go on trial on October 1.

They will continue to report to the Dockyard Police Station every day between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., until the matter is dispensed by the court.

The two who are being represented by attorney Michael Archibald have already surrendered their travel documents to the court.

ARTICLE CREDITS: Antigua Observer Newspaper | Let There Be Light!







