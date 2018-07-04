WINDWARDS UNDER-19 CRICKET AWARDS

Teddy Bishop of Grenada scored the most runs in the just concluded Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Championship in Grenada.

The most wickets were taken by Simeon Gherson of St. Lucia, while Tahj Tavernier of Dominica captured Best wicket-keeper and most Valuable Player of the Championship went to Teddy Bishop of Grenada.

The Most Valuable player for St. Vincent and the Grenadines was Rayon Williams, while Teddy Bishop was Grenada’s Most Valuable Player, Simeon Gherson was the Most Valuable Player for St. Lucia, and the Most Valuable Player for Dominica was Tahj Tavernier. St. Lucia and Grenada were crowned joint champions.







