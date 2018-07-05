VENEZUELA EMBASSY INDEPENDENCE CEREMONY

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela hosted a ceremony today to celebrate the 207th anniversary of Venezuela’s Independence.

During the ceremony the Embassy also recognized fifty-four Vincentians to successfully completed different level Spanish courses at the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation (IVCC).

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, General Coordinator of the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation (IVCC), Francisco Perez Santana said the fifty-four students who received their certificates are now prepared to advance to the next level of Spanish.

Mr. Santana added that they are currently working closely with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to further enhance the way Spanish is taught in the country.







