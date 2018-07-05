VINEYARD VISIT

A three-member Vincentian delegation, led by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to the United States Lou-Anne Gilchrist, paid a visit to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month.

The delegation also included Consul General, Howie Prince and Trade and Investment Promotions Officer at the Consulate of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in New York, Mrs. Bernadette Ambrose-Black.

The visit was intended to bolster the co-operation and solidarity between both islands which was formalized in 2014 through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

The MOU was aimed at fostering exchange, co-operation and collaborations in various areas, including Economic Development and Tourism, Agriculture and Fisheries, Arts, Craft and Culture, Technical exchanges on Fire Prevention, Citizens Safety, Management and Training, Emergency Responses, and Education, including possible Teacher and Student exchanges.

While on the island, Ambassador Gilchrist met with various officials including Martina Thornton, County Manager of Dukes County as well as officials in Health, Education, Fire and Emergency Response and Tourism. During the meetings, both parties re-affirmed their commitment through various initiatives which will provide for mutually beneficial exchanges to foster new partnerships.

These initiatives included; the donation of firefighting equipment, and the donation of books from the West Tisbury Library. Other initiatives considered included the possibility of having further exposure for Vincentian Chocolate and an exchange between the only Sea Salt manufacturer on Martha’s Vineyard and a local Sea Salt producer. Martha’s Vineyard is an island off the southeastern coast of Massachusetts, in the United States.







