WRAP IT UP CAMPAIGN

The SVG Planned Parenthood Association is carrying out a campaign during the Carnival Season dubbed: Wrap it Up.

Program Co-ordinator Marlon Young says the campaign seeks to give persons information on how-to protect themselves sexually especially during the Carnival Season when persons are under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

Mr. Young is also encouraging persons to visit the team, which is set up under the Postal Corporation and take advantage of the information and free contraceptives being offered.







