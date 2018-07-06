PROTECT ENVIRONMENT DURING CARNIVAL

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Preservation Fund is appealing to people to protect the environment even as they enjoy themselves during carnival.

The appeal has come from Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Preservation Fund, Louise Mitchell.

Miss Mitchell said during Carnival people tend to lose all inhibitions and become carefree and she is encouraging people to not to engage in activities which have any negative effect on the environment, during this Carnival.

Miss Mitchell said also reiterated the call for persons attending Carnival events to use environmentally friendly cups or re-use their plastic cups.

She is also appealing to Mas bands to use environmentally friendly materials when constructing their costumes and other things to be used as part of the festival.







