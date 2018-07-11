JUNIOR CARIBBEAN SQUASH TOURNEY DAY 1 RESULTS

The 36th JGN insurance Junior Caribbean Squash Tournament got underway in Jamaica on Sunday at the LI-QUAN-NEA Club in New Kingston.

The OECS, who is being represented by players from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the results are as follows:

In the Boys Under-11, Jayden George defeated Owen RO-SE-REA of Bermuda, 11-5, 4-11, 11-3, 11-7, George then beat the number one seed in his category, Shiloh AS-RE-GADO of Guyana in an intense 5 setter 12-10, 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7 to seal his place in the semi-finals.

In the other half of the Under-11 draw, Jaydon Williams seeded number 2, after getting a bye in the first round went on to defeat his opponent 11-4, 11-9, 11-2 also sealing a place in the semi-finals on Monday.

In the Girls Under-13, Nadira Morgan went under to Rebekah Nichols of Barbados 11-LOVE, 11-7, 11-3.

In the Boys Under-17, Mikhail Quashie lost 11-6, 11-2, 8-11, 11-7 to Kyle Haddad of Jamaica in an impressive game, and in his second match he also lost to his Bermudian counterpart 11-3, 11-4, 11-4.

In the other OECS Under-17 match, Number 2 seed Kai Bentick eased his way into the semi-finals by defeating Anthony Islam of Guyana and Chris Anthony of Trinidad and Tobago in all 3-LOVE games.

In the Under-19 Boys, Mikal Quashie defeated Karan Chatani of Jamaica 11-4, 11-4, 11-1, he later went under to Alex Cheeks of Guyana

11-5, 11-7, 3-11, 11-6.

In today’s matches, Monday, in the Boys Under-11 semi-finals, Jayden George will take on Lukas Thomson of Jamaica, and Jaydon Williams will clash with Chad De Abreu of Guyana.

In the Girls Under-13 consolation match, Nadira Morgan will play against Nicola De VER-TEU-IL (TTO)

Boys Under-17 semi-finals, Kai Bentick will tackle Taylor Carrick of Bermuda, and in the Boys Under-19 Consolation draw, Mikal Quashie will face Luke Roberts of Jamaica.







