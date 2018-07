MRS JUDITH LUCINDA ADAMS better known as JUDY of Brooklyn formerly of Prospect died on Thursday June 28th at the age of 58. She was the Proprietor of Judy’s Boutique in Prospect. The funeral takes place on Monday July 9th at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, Brooklyn, New York. The viewing takes place from 5:00 pm. The service begins at 7:00 pm. Burial will be at the Rose-dale Cemetery, Linden, New Jersey.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related