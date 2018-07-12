JUNIOR SQUASH TOURNEY RESULTS

The Number (1) seed, Josiah Griffiths of Barbados defeated Jonathon Walker of Jamaica in the Boys’ Under-19 final of the 2018 Caribbean Area Junior Squash Championships on Tuesday night at the LA-GUAN-NEA Club in New Kingston, Jamaica.

In spite of a determined effort, Walker was outclassed by Griffiths, who played excellent technical Squash at a high tempo to wear down Walker to take the title in an 11-7, 11-8, 11-3 victory.

In the Under-17 Girls Championship, Meagan Best of Barbados beat Jade Pitcairn of the Cayman Islands 11-LOVE, 11-4, 11-6. Best, who is also the reigning Caribbean Women’s Champion won her sixth consecutive junior title.

Barbadian Khamal Cumberbatch defeated Taylor Carrick of Bermuda, beating him 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 to win the Boys’ Under-17 title.

In the Girls’ Under-19 Competition, top seed, Amanda Haywood of Barbados got the better of second seed Alexandria Yearwood of Trinidad and Tobago, beating her 11-5, 11-7, 11-3.

The team competition started today and will run until Saturday. Players from seven countries, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Guyana, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, (OECS) Trinidad and Tobago and host nation Jamaica will compete for the Boys and Girls team Titles.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related