MR LYNDON ANDRE MARSHALL of Upper Questelles died on Thursday 5th July at the age of 54. The funeral takes place on Tuesday 17th July at the Questelles Evangelical Church. The body lies at the church from 2:00 p.m. and the tributes begins at 2:30 p.m. The service begins at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery. A collection will be taken for an MRI Machine for the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Persons attending the funeral are asked not to wear black.







