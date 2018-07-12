SVG USAID PROJECT

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among ten Caribbean Countries that will benefit from a USAID-funded Local Capacity for Local Solutions (LC4LS) Project, which was launched in Guyana yesterday.

The project is aimed at improving managerial and organizational capacity of Non-Governmental Organization.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway says the eight million US dollar initiative represents an on-going partnership with Guyana and the nine other countries in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

The project will strengthen the managerial, organizational, and administrative capacities of NGOs working in the areas of youth and citizen security, HIV and AIDS, and environmental resilience, as well as those that address poverty alleviation, economic empowerment and work with marginalized populations.

The project is also being implemented in Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, and Guyana in collaboration with the Caribbean Policy Development Centre, CPDC, and the University of the West Indies School of Continuing Studies.







