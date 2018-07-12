VINCY MAS DIMANCHE GRAS RESULTS

Zamfir ‘Man Zangie’ Adams is celebrating after walking away with the 2018 Calypso Monarch title, following the Final during Dimanche Gras at the Victoria Park.

‘Man Zangie’ emerged Victoria from a field of eleven, with his presentations “Garifuna and All We Need”.

Shaunelle McKenzie placed second with “Changes in Men” and “Life Isn’t Fair”, while Kenneth ‘Vibrating Scakes’ Alleyne was third with “Miss Carival” and “Portrait of a True Nation Builder”.

Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis took the fourth spot with “For King Calypso” and “The Calypso Rod”.

In the Queen of the Bands Competition, there was a tie for the first spot which was shared by Blondie Bird and Friends Phobia – Fear of Butterflies, portrayed by masquerader Semone Richardson and Owen Ralph and the Professionals “Things People Say” – portrayed by masquerader Atisha Lockhart.

SVG Players International placed 3rd with its presentation “Legends of the Soca Monarch” – the best of the best.

In the King of the Bands Competition Lynx Mas Band placed first with “Elements of Natural Disasters” portrayed by Masquerader Atiron Lockhart.

In second position was Blondie Bird and Friends with “Fear of Fishes”, portrayed by Masquerader Jelani Niles and third place went to Nelson Bloc – with “The Night of Africa”, portrayed by Chewalee Johnson.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related