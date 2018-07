The 2018 Marriaqua Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will climax on Sunday with the 3rd Place Play-off and Final at the Richland Park Oval.

At 12:30, Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble (1) will face Israel Bruce Smashers Cricket Club in the 3rd Place Play-off, and at 3.00 p. m., Sion Hill Tallawahs will clash with Street Fighters in the Final.

The Prize Giving Ceremony will follow immediately after the Final.







