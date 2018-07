MISS WILMA EMILY SAMUEL of London, England formerly of Rose Hall died on Saturday June 30th at the age of 49. The funeral takes place on Wednesday July 18th at the Glad Tidings Church at 63 Pla-shet Road, London. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the City of London, Cemetery, England.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related