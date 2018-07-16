MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

A goal each by Jamal Sargeant and Valdo Anderson gave Greggs F.C (1) a 2-1 victory over Humble Lions (1) in the Knock-out Competition of the FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship at the Cane End Playing Field yesterday.

Azinho Solomon netted the goal for Humble Lions (1).

In another Knock-out match, Hairoun Grove Street Ballers beat Tallawahs 4-3 on penalties following a two all draw at the end of regulation time.

In League matches on Saturday, Sharpes F.C came from two goals down to beat Greggs F.C (2) 4-2, while Top Dog forfeited their match against Cane End Gunners at the half after they were trailing 8-nil. Top Dog refused to take the field after the break.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related