BEQUIA T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

There were victories over the weekend for Port Elizabeth, defending champions, Sugar Reef Bequia United and Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters in the Bequia Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Clive Tannis Playing Field.

Port Elizabeth defeated Royal Challengers by 228 runs.

The scores: Port Elizabeth 320 for 1 off 20-overs; Romano Pierre 161 not out, Kenrick Cozier 54, Olonzo Billingy 47 not out.

Royal Challengers 92 off 12.3-overs; Nickie Antione 26; Romano Pierre 2 for 21.

Defending champions, Sugar Reef Bequia United beat De Defenders by 142 runs.

The scores: Sugar Reef Bequia United 309 for 6 off 20-overs; Seon Sween 103, Casmos Hackshaw 74, Chelson Stowe 42 not out, Mackenson Kydd 35; Javon Adams 2 for 29, Primus Nanton 2 for 52.

De Defenders 167 for 9 off 17-overs; Phillip Baptiste 57, Kirton Lavia 30; Jenry Ollivierre 4 for 23, Glendell Gregg 2 for 9.

Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters gained a 53-run win over De Dock Side Marine.

The scores: Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters 137 off 19.5-overs; Victor Williams 49, Don Williams 30; Gerlin Willey 6 for 12.

De Dock Side Marine 84 off 8.1-overs; Kemron Cozier 36, Gerlin Willey 24; Don Williams 5 for 13, Jefferson Goodluck 3 for 8.







