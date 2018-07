Fair Hall United beat Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble 3-nil in yesterday afternoon’s Knockout match of the FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship at the Cane End Playing Field.

Dorian Dallaway netted two of the goals and the other by Zeddy Millington for Fair Hall United.

Today at 4:30, Top Dog will meet Tallawahs in a League fixture also at the Cane End Playing Field.







