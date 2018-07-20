BAGGA HAIROUN FOOTBALL LEAGUE OPENING

This year’s Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines/Hairoun Barrouallie Football Championship will open at 2:30 in the afternoon, on Sunday 29th July at the Keartons Playing Field.

The Opening Ceremony will witness the Parade of the competing teams, and will hear addresses by Government, and Sports Officials and the Sponsors. Teams who fail to take part in the March-Pass will be penalized three points.

The Opening matches will be between North Leeward Under-18s and Barrouallie Under-18s, to be followed between a match of last year’s Knock-Out Champions, Youngsters F.C, and League Champions, PYOLA of Layou.







