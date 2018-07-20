BEQUIA BASKETBALL RESULTS

Hornets, Dragons and Rising Stars won their matches last evening in the VITA Malt Bequia Basketball Championship at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth.

Hornets gained a 22-12 victory over Rockets in the Under-16 Division after Jerez Joseph scored 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block, and Aziano Joseph registered 6 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists for Hornets.

Also in the Under-16 Division, Dragons defeat Hawks 43-23.

The leading scorer for Dragons was Korie Lewis with 14 points and 3 steals, while Barnard led scoring for Hawks with 14 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals.

Wednesday’s First Division match was won by First Division:

Rising Stars who beat Kings 84-66. The leading scorer for Rising Stars was Nicholas Lewis with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

For Kings, Vernell Phillips had 17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block.

The Championships will continue this evening at 6:00, when Hawks and Knights will meet in the Under-16 Division and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will oppose Raptors at 8:00, in the first Division.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related