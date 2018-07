MRS YVONNE CHRISTIANA FRANCIS-GIBSON nee HARRY of Fountain died on Saturday July 7th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Monday July 23rd at the Kingstown Methodist Church. There will be a public viewing at the House of Assembly from noon to 1:30 pm. Viewing and tributes at the Kingstown Methodist Church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.







