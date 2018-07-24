CLIMATE SERVICES NATIONAL CONSULTATION

A two-day National Consultation focused on Sector Specific Climate Services was held today and yesterday at the Conference Room of the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO.

The program was organized by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Office in collaboration with the Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) and the University of the West Indies Mona Office of Research and Innovation.

Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, Billy Jeffers said, the workshop was very successful and covered a number of topics relating to climate Change resilience among others.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related