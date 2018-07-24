POLICE INVESTIGATIONS

Police are investigating a report of Robbery and Assault and Bodily Harm made by Andy Gill, a 28 years old Male Attendant and Wendy Bowman, a 54 years old Shopkeeper both of Kingstown Park, on Thursday July 19th at 08:30 a.m.

According to reports, on Wednesday July 18th, at 09:00 p.m. at Kingstown Park three unknown gunmen robbed Gill and Bowman of a quantity of items valued over EC$400.00 and at the time of doing so struck them both in the head with a gun.

The gun men also wounded Carlyle Douglas, a 56 year old Journalist of Kingstown Park, by shooting him in the groin area with a gun. Mr. Douglas according to reports was at his home when he was alerted to the robbery taking place outside. A shot was fired at him in his home when the assailants noticed him observing.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Lorenzo Gould, a 28 year old Unemployed resident of Pepper Village, Vermont.

According to the Police, on Wednesday July 18th, at 10:40 p.m., at Pepper Village, Vermont, Gould was shot multiple times about his body by an unknown person(s). Gould was later pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

Investigations are also being carried out into the circumstances surrounding the death of Marcus James, a 25 years old Unemployed resident of Arnos Vale.

Police say, on Thursday July 19th, at 11:05 p.m. at Arnos Vale, an unknown person(s) armed with a gun, shot James about his body and head multiple times. James was later pronounced dead by the medical examiner, bringing the murder toll for the year to 12.

And, Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the wounding of Kim Charles, a 26 years old Unemployed resident of Ottley Hall.

According to reports on Wednesday July 18th, at about 10:00 p.m., at Clare Valley, Charles was shot multiple times about her body with a gun by a known assailant.

Charles is currently a patient and the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where she is recovering. One person is in police custody assisting with the investigations.







