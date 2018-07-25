AGAPE PERFORMING ARTS THEATRE 20TH ANNIVERSARY

The Agape Performing Arts Theatre will be hosting a number of activities during the year to observe its 20th Anniversary.

The Managing Director of the Agape Performing Arts Theatre, Kevin Rodriguez will also be celebrating twenty years as an active performer in the nation’s Cultural Arts Industry, with a series of activities.

Mr. Rodriguez said as part of his 20th Anniversary activities, he will be launching the Kevin Rodriguez Coaching Clinic for kids in the performing arts between the ages of eleven and 15 years old.

He said they will also be holding a workshop focusing on theatre management

Mr. Rodriguez says one of the major highlights of his 20th anniversary activities will be a grand theatre presentation dubbed the Best of Kevin Rodriguez showcasing his work for the past twenty years.







