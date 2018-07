Four thousand dollars’ worth of diesel will be saved annually as a result of the Solar Energy Plant at the Argyle International Airport which became operational on June 15th.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the project was carried out with a soft loan funding from the CARICOM Development Fund at a cost of EC$2 Million.

He told Reporters on Monday that the project will provide sufficient energy to power 480 homes on a daily basis.







