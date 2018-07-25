BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

12 goals were scored yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field in the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Firms Invitational Football Championship.

In the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, A-DARE defeated K & R Strikers 5-2. Kamol Griffith and Jamari Davis scored two of the goals and Jamal Stephen one for A-DARE, while Calvin Sutherland and Kyron Plaugh scored the two goals for K & R Strikers.

In the Firms Division, St. Vincent Brewery had a 5-nil win over Combined Banks. The goals were scored by Yannick Williams, Shemol Trimmingham, Cruz Young, CAN-NI-GIA Nanton and Moreli Solomon.

In the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation sponsored Under-19 Division, Unlimited Strikers will meet Je Belles at 3:00 this afternoon and in the Firms Division, Gaymes Pharmacy will oppose Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks at 4:30.

The matches will also being played at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related