MITRES WON FLOW NETBALL TITLE

Mitres are the 2018 1st Division Knock-Out Champions of this year’s FLOW National Netball Championships, beating arch-rivals Metrocint General Insurance Maple 61-43 in yesterday’s Final at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

The 2nd Division Knock-Out Final will be played tomorrow afternoon at 5:00, between North Leeward Starz and Nice Radio Clinchers.

Tomorrow afternoon’s Final will bring the curtains down on this year’s National Netball Championships, and the Presentation Ceremony will be held after the match.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related