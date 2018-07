MR HUGH DAVID HAMILTON HERBERT better known as PLUMBER of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Paul’s Avenue died on Tuesday July 17th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Friday July 27th in New York at the Harmony Funeral Home. The service begins at 7:00 pm. Burial will be in New York.







