MRS SHIRLEY KATHERINE LULLEY of Long Island, New York and Lower Bay, Bequia died on Sunday July 22nd at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Friday July 22nd at the Genesis Funeral Home Chapel, 5749 Pembroke Road, Hollywood, Florida. The service begins at 11:45 am. Burial will be at the Veteran’s Cemetery, Lakewood, Florida.







