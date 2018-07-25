NATIONAL FOOTBALL TOURNEY RESULTS

Avenues United won the National 2nd Division Football Championship last Sunday with a 2-1 victory over System (3) at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Raheem Westfield and Delano John each scored a goal each for Avenues United, while Shane Lynch converted for System (3).

SV United secured third place after a 3-2 win on penalties over Pride and Joy. The game ended 3-3 in regulation time.

The Premier Division and the 1st Division will kick-off on Saturday. 12 teams will compete in the Premier Division. Defending Champions, Avenues United, BESCO Pastures, Bequia United, Camdonia Chelsea, Hope International, JeBelle F.C, Largo Height, North Leeward Predators, Pride and Joy, Sion Hill, SV United and System (3).

Matches in the Premier Division will be played on weekends at the Layou Playing Field, the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, and the Campden Park Playing Field.

The 1st Division will be contested in three Zones. Zone “A” comprising Awesome F.C, Brownstown United, DESCO Strikers, Glenside Ball Blazers, Greggs F.C, Owia United, Sparta F.C and Strike Force; Zone “B” with Green Hill, K & R Strikers, Richmond Hill United, Sharpes F.C, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Toni Store Jugglers and United Strikers; and Zone “C” with Hill View, Layou, Parkside Rollers, QCESCO Titans, Roseans, Roxdale and Sharpes F.C 09. Matches in the 1st Division will be played from Tuesdays to Sundays.

The Women’s Championship and the Under-11 Division will begin next month.

A match Commissioners Workshop will be held on Saturday morning between 10:00, and noon at the Conference Room of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation at the corner of Grenville and Higginson Streets in Kingstown.







