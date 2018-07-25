REINFORCEMENT PROGRAMME

The Positive Reinforcement Program for the Re-habitable, PRPR, hosted by the Ministry of National Mobilization through the Gender Affairs Division is inviting the community of Mesopotamia to a town hall meeting today.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5:00 p.m. at the Marriaqua Government School.

According to a release from the Ministry, the town hall meeting will focus on domestic violence, sexual assault and rape.

It will also feature a discussion panel of six working professionals who will challenge community members to discuss domestic violence, sexual assault and rape in their community and how they can work together to improve the fight against such incidents.

The town hall meeting is part of an ongoing public engagement campaign by the gender affairs division, who is dedicated to a fully integrated gender affairs division catering for gender equity, equality and gender mainstreaming through team work in Mesopotamia.







