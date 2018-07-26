BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Firms Invitational Football Championship, Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks gained a 3-nil victory over Gaymes Pharmacy yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Daniel Patrick netted two of the goals and they benefitted from an own goal scored by Gaymes Pharmacy.

In the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation sponsored Under-19 Division, Je Belles defeated Unlimited Strikers 2-1. Trezine Da Souza netted both goals for Je Belles, and Lesroy Gibson converted the goal for Unlimited Strikers.

At the same venue this afternoon, Avenues United will play against Je Belles in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division at 3:00, and in the Firms Division, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will meet Corea’s Distribution at 4:30.







