CBN WINLOTT WINDWARDS SCHOOLS GAMES

On Tuesday’s third day of the CBN/WINLOTT Windward Islands Secondary Schools Games in St. Lucia, Grenada defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines 76-56 in the Boys Basketball, and Grenada also beat St. Vincent and the Grenadines 27-12 in Netball, while St. Lucia won from Dominica 27-25 also in Netball.

Dominica rebounded from a deficit position to defeat St. Lucia 47-40 Boys Basketball.

Today, Grenada will play against Dominica, and St. Lucia will oppose St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Boys Volleyball.

In Football, Grenada will meet Dominica, and St. Lucia will face St. Vincent and the Grenadines and in the Girls Basketball, Grenada will meet St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with St. Lucia tackling Dominica.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related