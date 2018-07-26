GECCU ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP & BURSARY PRESENTATIONS

Senior Education Officer for Secondary Schools Kay Martin Jack, has urged Parents of children who successfully completed the 2018 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment, CPEA Examination to continue to support their children during their Secondary School career.

Mrs. Martin-Jack issued the reminder, as she delivered remarks at the Annual Presentation of Scholarships and Bursaries, hosted by the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union, GECCU last week.

GECCU awarded scholarships to thirteen students including one each from the Northern and Southern Grenadines.

One hundred and twenty other successful candidates received cash awards during last week’s ceremony, which was held at the Methodist Church Hall.

The ceremony was held under the theme: Author of Your Destiny.







