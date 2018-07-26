LEGAL CONSULTATION WORKHOP

A National Stakeholders´ Legal Consultation workshop on the Land Bank Project, is set to take place here today.

The forum is being hosted by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The FAO-funded two-year project, supports the launch of a pilot land bank with the aim of extracting lessons learnt for further development to a National Land Bank.

A land bank is a tool to promote food and nutrition security and support sustainable management of rural lands, and in particular idle and underutilized lands, in this case (Agricultural lands).

The project will set guidelines, while it supports the design of the institutional and legal structures to allow land banking.

It would also create the necessary tools to monitor and manage the database with respect to idle agricultural lands, while it strengthens the capacity of staff of the Ministries of Agriculture and Housing to manage and operate the Banks.

The Legal Consultation Workshop will begin at nine this morning at the Conference Room of the Labour Department, located in the Marion House Building.







