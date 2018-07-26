VINCENTIAN AMBASSADOR NEW ECOSOC PRESIDENT

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has assumed the Presidency of the Economic and Social Council, ECOSOC, of the United Nations.

This country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Rhonda King was elected by acclamation as the 74th President of the Council, during a session at UN Headquarters in New York yesterday. Ambassador King will serve as President of ECOSOC for one year.

The Economic and Social Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, and is responsible for co-ordinating the economic, social, and related work of 15 UN specialized agencies, as well as their functional commissions and five regional commissions.

ECOSOC serves as the central forum for discussing international economic and social issues and formulating policy recommendations addressed to member states and the United Nations system.

Following her election, Ambassador King expressed gratitude to the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States for its endorsement, noting that the 2018-2019 year promises to be a defining one for the Council.







