The Bequia Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will continue this weekend with another three matches at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth.

Tomorrow afternoon at 2:00, Knights Trading De Aussies will face of with Dock Side Marine.

On Sunday at 10:00, Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters will clash with Bequia Venture Royal Challengers, while Garfield Friendship United will square-off with De Defenders at 2:00.







