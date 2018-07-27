BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Two goals by Donald Ferdinand gave Corea’s Distribution a 2-1 victory over the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force yesterday in the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Firms Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Donald Ferdinand netted both goals for Corea’s Distribution, while A-VE-DONN Mitchell registered the goal for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

This afternoon at 3:00, A-DARE will meet Volcanoes F.C in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation sponsored Under-19 Division, and at 4:30, St. Vincent Port Authority will play against Eveready Down-Street/Mini Mart Combined in the Firms Championship. Matches will also be played at the Grammar School Playing Field.







