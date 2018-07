North Leeward Starz defeated Nice Radio Clinchers 71-28 yesterday afternoon to win the 2nd Division of the 2018 FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

The Championship ended yesterday following the Presentation Ceremony in which the Championship Trophies and Awards were presented to outstanding performers for the season.







